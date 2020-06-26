Calif. Gov. Urged To Scrap July 1 Start for CCPA Enforcement

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A leading advertising trade group is taking its fight to temporarily halt enforcement of California's Consumer Privacy Act to the state's governor, arguing that the attorney general's pending regulations on how companies should implement the law contain unconstitutional requirements that exceed the regulator's authority. Earlier this year, the Association of National Advertisers joined dozens of business community members in calling on California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to delay by six months his plans to begin enforcing the CCPA on July 1. The attorney general quickly shot down this request, holding firm to the original enforcement deadline despite concerns over the impact...

