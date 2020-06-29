Ex-Walmart Workers Want Win In COBRA Notice Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A group of former Walmart employees have asked a Florida federal court to grant them a win in their suit claiming they weren't fully informed of their continuing health care coverage benefits, arguing there was no dispute that the company's COBRA notices lacked critical information. Walmart and a trio of ex-workers filed competing summary judgment motions Friday in a proposed class action claiming the company didn't provide the former employees with legally compliant Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notices. The plaintiffs said it was "undisputed that Walmart's COBRA notice does not identify the plan administrator anywhere in the notice, much less...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS