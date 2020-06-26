GM Attacks Judge In Fiat Suit Over 'Unprecedented' Order

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- General Motors on Friday attacked a Michigan federal judge's "unprecedented" decision to order the chief executives of GM and Fiat Chrysler to meet and negotiate an end to GM's lawsuit alleging that its rival bribed senior auto workers union officials, asking the Sixth Circuit to undo the order and take the judge off the case. General Motors LLC asked the federal appeals court to reverse the order handed down Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman, which directed the Detroit auto giant's CEO, Mary Barra, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Michael Manley to "meet in person (social distancing), to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS