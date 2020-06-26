Pfizer Says HHS Is Blocking Patient Access To Heart Drugs

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 11:59 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday for blocking it from providing financial assistance to Medicare beneficiaries, claiming the agency's incorrect interpretation of two laws prevents many patients from accessing pricey medication for a fatal heart condition. According to Pfizer's complaint filed in New York federal court, transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy is a rare condition affecting the heart muscle, which causes the heart to stiffen and limits its ability to pump blood to the body. The company developed two medications that are the first and only medications for the condition approved by the U.S. Food and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS