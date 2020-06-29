7th Circ. Won't Revive Time-Barred Legal Malpractice Row

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled an Indiana woman waited more than a decade too long before launching malpractice claims against Emswiller Williams Noland & Clarke PC attorneys she said wrongly allowed a trust fund to be dissolved instead of merely changed. A three-judge panel affirmed on Friday a lower court's dismissal of Elizabeth Ruckelshaus' claims of legal malpractice in an unpublished opinion, saying that the two-year statute of limitations for the trust work began in 2000 when she and her now-deceased brother signed documents dissolving the trust. Ruckelshaus claims her attorneys, Gerald L. Cowan and Kent Emswiller, did not protect her clearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS