Endo Investors Seek Cert. After Losing Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Endo International investors want a Pennsylvania federal judge to sign off on their bid to become a full-fledged class action, telling the court their claims the drugmaker artificially inflated stock prices are perfectly suited for the legal vehicle. The request for class certification landed on U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson's docket Friday, pointing him toward precedent that declared it "well-settled that the class action is a particularly appropriate" fit for federal securities suits. "This case is no exception," the proposed class of investors said in their filing. "Proceeding as a class action is also superior to other available methods for...

