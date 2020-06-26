Justin Bieber Sues Over 'Despicable' Sex Assault Accusations

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Pop singer Justin Bieber on Thursday called recent sexual assault accusations against him "despicable, blatantly false" and "outrageous," lodging a $20 million defamation suit against the anonymous social media accounts behind the claims in Los Angeles County Superior Court. According to Bieber's complaint, a woman identified only as Danielle posted on Twitter last week that Bieber sexually assaulted her in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, Texas, in 2014. Another woman who identified herself as Kady posted on Twitter the same day that she had also been sexually assaulted by Bieber in a New York City hotel room in 2015....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS