Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firms Seek $2.3M Fee For $484K Award In Cop Back Pay Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC and Fair Work PC have asked a Massachusetts federal judge for $2.3 million in fees and costs after helping a group of minority police officers who lost promotions because of a discriminatory exam win a $484,000 back pay judgment against the city of Boston.

In a filing late Friday, the firms told U.S. District Judge William G. Young that their request for $1.67 million in fees and $665,359 in costs was merited in part because the case, which began in 2012, will have a "profound" impact on police promotional examinations. They also cited Boston's insistence on fighting even after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!