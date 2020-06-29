Firms Seek $2.3M Fee For $484K Award In Cop Back Pay Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC and Fair Work PC have asked a Massachusetts federal judge for $2.3 million in fees and costs after helping a group of minority police officers who lost promotions because of a discriminatory exam win a $484,000 back pay judgment against the city of Boston. In a filing late Friday, the firms told U.S. District Judge William G. Young that their request for $1.67 million in fees and $665,359 in costs was merited in part because the case, which began in 2012, will have a "profound" impact on police promotional examinations. They also cited Boston's insistence on fighting even after...

