2 Takeaways From Ill. Biometric Class Action Insurance Ruling

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- In 2008, Illinois enacted the Biometric Information Privacy Act.[1] Through BIPA, Illinois became one of the first states to statutorily address companies' collection of biometric data. BIPA imposes specific requirements on how businesses collect, use, store and share biometric data. The most significant feature of BIPA, however, is that it includes a private right of action under which individuals may recover statutory damages of $1,000 or more for violations of BIPA requirements. BIPA has been the subject of many class action lawsuits against technology companies, as well as companies in retail, hospitality and entertainment industries. In light of the influx of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS