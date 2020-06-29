Depp Team Withheld Texts, Judge Rules As Libel Trial Looms

Law360, London (June 29, 2020, 8:22 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Monday that Johnny Depp disobeyed a court order by not disclosing certain text messages about his drug use, but delayed ruling on The Sun newspaper's argument that the actor's libel case should be dismissed a week before trial. In a written ruling issued Monday morning, High Court Judge Andrew Nicol agreed with News Group Newspapers Ltd., the publishers of the tabloid, that text messages from Depp responding angrily to presumed lecturing from his assistant about the actor's requests for cocaine and ecstasy were relevant to his ex-wife's assertions that he became physically abusive after she confronted him...

