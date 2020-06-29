Assange Hasn't Been Served New US Indictment, Atty Claims

Law360, London (June 29, 2020, 4:57 PM BST) -- U.S. prosecutors have failed to show their new indictment against Julian Assange to his legal team, lawyers for the WikiLeaks founder told a judge at a London court on Monday as they warned that the timing of the fresh allegations could delay the case to extradite him. The latest development emerged at a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said the case, which has been delayed by restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, would "almost certainly" resume at the Central Criminal Court on Sept. 7. Assange's attorney, Mark Summers QC, told the court he was...

