Allstate Says 'Suckers List' Suit Misses The Mark

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The Allstate Corp. is asking a Texas federal court to throw out a proposed class action claiming it put customers on a "suckers list" and charged long-term policy holders higher rates than newer ones, saying it's a nonoperating holding company that has nothing to do with insurance business. In a 48-page motion to dismiss filed Friday, Allstate told the court that it does not promote, sell or otherwise administer the insurance policies at issue in the suit in Texas, and in fact has no employees, acting only as a holding company for other Allstate-related insurance companies. As a result, the company...

