Online Gaming Biz Lands $745M Valuation In SPAC Deal

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Online gaming company Golden Nugget plans to go public by combining with a special-purpose acquisition company at a roughly $745 million valuation, in a deal steered by White & Case LLP and Haynes and Boone LLP, according to a Monday announcement. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. will be acquired by Texas-based Landcadia Holdings II Inc., a publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company, and the resulting company will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol GNOG, Landcadia's announcement said. The deal will make Golden Nugget the United States' second pure, publicly traded online casino company, according to the announcement. Golden Nugget is an...

