WTO Dispute Roundup: Legal Battles Resume Post-Lockdown

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body held its first meeting in more than three months on Monday following a COVID-19 lockdown, and the delegations wasted no time jumping into the fray. All of the WTO's in-person operations were halted March 10 after a staffer was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The organization began holding virtual meetings in April and only two weeks ago began holding sessions in person, while also giving some delegations the ability to conference remotely, according to a Geneva trade official. During the lull, Dacio Castillo of Honduras was tapped to replace New Zealand's David Walker as the...

