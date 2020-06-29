J&J Can't Beat $186M Punitive Award In Talc Asbestos Case

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 11:35 AM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Monday torpedoed Johnson & Johnson's bid to escape $186 million in combined punitive damages over its sale of baby powder allegedly contaminated with asbestos, citing the pharmaceutical giant's "direct lies" to consumers and regulators. Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi denied the company's motions to set aside or reduce that award following a trial earlier this year, saying jurors could find by "clear and convincing evidence presented" that J&J engaged in a series of misdeeds. Those findings include that "J&J knew its talc was contaminated with asbestos for decades" but did not provide that information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS