Justices Won't Hear Enviros' Challenge To Navajo Coal Plant

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a yearslong battle by environmental groups challenging the federal government's decision to grant lease extensions to a New Mexico power plant and nearby coal mine partly owned by the Navajo Nation. The court denied a request by Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment and other groups to review the case after two lower courts ruled tribal immunity barred the suit. Those courts rejected challenges to a 25-year permit extension for the operation of Four Corners Power Plant and a nearby coal mine because tribe-owned Navajo Transition Energy Co. LLC is a...

