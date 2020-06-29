Justices Seek SG Input On Chemical Co.'s Tribal Fee Fight

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on chemical company FMC Corp.'s petition to overturn a ruling that required it to pay the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Ohio a $1.5 million waste storage fee every year. An order list published Monday invited the federal government to file a brief on FMC's March 16 petition, in which the company argued that the Ninth Circuit ignored a "fundamental limitation" on tribal sovereignty over nonmembers. Quoting the Supreme Court's 1981 ruling in Montana v. U.S., FMC argued that such sovereignty doesn't apply "beyond what is necessary to protect...

