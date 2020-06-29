Comcast Wipes Out Another Patent In IP War With Rovi

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated all 20 challenged claims in a patent owned by a TiVo subsidiary, finding that Comcast Cable Communications LLC persuasively showed the claims were obvious in light of existing technology. The board said in a 96-page decision Friday that Comcast was spot on in its arguments that it would have been obvious to a skilled artisan to combine elements of prior art to arrive at Rovi Guides Inc.'s claimed invention, rejecting Rovi's argument that its rival failed to provide an adequate rationale for doing so. "Petitioner provides persuasive reasoning with rational underpinning for combining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS