Protesters Sue Pittsburgh Over Use Of 'Less Lethal' Weapons

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A group of protesters filed a proposed class action lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court Monday seeking to restrict the use of so-called "less lethal" munitions and chemical agents by Pittsburgh police, following the use of smoke, gas and rubber bullets to break up a demonstration in the city's East Liberty neighborhood in early June. The suit — filed by eight protesters against the City of Pittsburgh, Mayor Bill Peduto and various Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officials — claimed that police violated their First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights by suddenly declaring their peaceful protest unlawful, then moving to break it up...

