High Court Denies Appeal From Payday Lending 'Godfather'

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday it won't consider whether allegedly improper jury instructions led to the racketeering conviction of a Pennsylvania man federal prosecutors have called the "godfather of payday lending." The high court issued defendant Charles M. Hallinan a denial of certiorari, siding with the Office of the Solicitor General in determining that the Third Circuit had been right to affirm his convictions. Hallinan had asked in March for Supreme Court review his conviction, which resulted in a 14-year prison sentence, arguing that lower courts relied on unprecedented, aggressive and "troubling" legal arguments. The defendant contended that the...

