High Court Won't Revive Libel Suit Over Police Log Re-Posts

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it wouldn't reconsider a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling that affirmed defamation protection for news media that republish information from police activity logs. The high court denied a petition from Jon Butcher, the plaintiff in the defamation case, seeking to hold a University of Massachusetts student editor liable for publishing defamatory information about him from a blotter police log and later a police press release. The case was initially thrown out, then revived in a controversial state appeals court decision before being tossed by the SJC. According to Butcher's filings, a police log from March...

