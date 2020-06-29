Berger Montague Battles Oxman To Control InventHelp Suits

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Berger Montague PC accused Oxman Law Group of making baseless and disparaging accusations about the firm in an underhanded bid to control a pair of fraud cases against invention marketing service InventHelp as the two firms fight over who should serve as lead counsel for the cases in Pennsylvania federal court. While Oxman has accused Berger Montague of attempting to hijack the litigation through a "copycat" complaint filed more than a year after Oxman originally sued InventHelp, Berger Montague said in a filing in the Western District of Pennsylvania on Thursday that it was Oxman who was attempting to "wrest control"...

