Convicted NJ Estate Atty Can't Keep Fee Paid By Victim

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A disbarred wills and estates attorney convicted of stealing $1.5 million from clients lost his bid to keep the $345,000 fee paid by one of his victims when the New Jersey state appeals court ruled Monday that he never provided input on the value of his services. The two-judge Appellate Division panel's decision dealt a blow to Joseph J. Talafous Jr., who challenged a trial court's award in favor of Gary Matarazzo, executor of his late aunt's estate. Talafous didn't comply with Matarazzo's discovery demands and exercised his right against self-incrimination because his criminal appeal was pending, according to the decision....

