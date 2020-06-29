Devon, BP Gain Ground In 'Unique' Eagle Ford Royalty Fight

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court gave units of Devon Energy Corp. and BP partial relief from a lower court's ruling that they underpaid royalties in the Eagle Ford shale, finding that a "highly unique" lease provision creates different royalty obligations for certain circumstances. A three-judge Thirteenth Court of Appeals panel walked back a slam dunk ruling in favor of the royalty owners of two leases in southern Texas on Thursday in their dispute with Devon Energy Production Company LP and Petrohawk Energy, which has since been acquired by BP. The panel found a provision that stipulates when certain business costs are incurred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS