Will Libra's Compliance Efforts Be Enough To Sway Critics?

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The planned Libra digital currency faced such unrelenting backlash that the group behind it modified its underlying structure and packed leadership positions with compliance experts in recent months. But whether these changes will allow the project to realize its ambitions remains uncertain. In June 2019, Facebook announced the Libra cryptocurrency project, which it said was aimed at democratizing banking for the 1.7 billion people worldwide with limited or no access to banking. The Geneva-based Libra Association officially launched Oct. 15 with 21 founding members — including Facebook, Spotify, Uber, Coinbase and Andreessen Horowitz — and has since added more partners. Fintech attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS