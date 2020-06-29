Roofing Co. Can Take Nationwide To Arbitration

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Friday said a trial court abused its discretion when it denied a roofing company's bid for arbitration in a suit filed by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. over fire damage to a policyholder's building. In a memorandum opinion, Justice Ricardo Hinojosa sent the case back to the 275th District Court after finding the lower court erred in rejecting Roland's Roofing Co. Inc.'s move to compel arbitration in November. The appeals court said a valid arbitration agreement exists between the roofing company and Nationwide's policyholder, and that pact extends to the insurer while it seeks reimbursement on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS