Frontier Communications Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Monday approved Frontier Communication Corp.'s Chapter 11 plan disclosures and set the case on course for an August plan confirmation, overriding lienholders who sought more time for discovery. During a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain found the cable provider's explanation of its restructuring plan was adequate and set the case on course for an August 11 confirmation hearing, over the objections of lienholders who claimed they needed more time to gather evidence against the plan. Frontier filed for Chapter 11 protection in April, saying issues with integrating recent acquisitions, "fierce" competition, changing consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS