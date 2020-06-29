FCC Limits Definition Of Autodialer

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has narrowed its definition of an "autodialer," stating that systems requiring the manual dialing of numbers are not autodialers and are not subject to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's restrictions. According to the commission's Thursday ruling, sequential number generators or other systems that can store or produce numbers to be called or texted at random are the only technologies deemed to be autodialers. The number of calls or texts a system can send in a short period of time does not weigh into whether the system is considered an autodialer, the FCC ruled. "If a calling platform...

