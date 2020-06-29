Bayer, GE Must Face Suit Over Woman's Chemical Sickness

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court ruled Monday that Bayer Corporation, General Electric's health care unit and affiliated companies must face a suit brought by a woman who claims she was sickened by chemical toxicity after a radiology procedure, concluding that her state law claims aren't preempted by federal law. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman ruled that the companies didn't meet the bar established by U.S. Supreme Court precedent for showing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wouldn't have approved drug label changes mandated under New Jersey's Product Liability Act, a defense known as the impossibility preemption doctrine. Because of...

