Home Care Co. Inks $12.5M Deal To End Pay Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A New York-based home health care provider has inked a deal worth $12.5 million to settle a former aide's lawsuit claiming the company stiffed thousands of employees on pay and overtime.

Alla Medvedeva asked a New York federal court on Friday to give preliminary approval to the settlement that would end her wage-and-hour suit against her former employer Assistcare Home Health Services LLC, which does business as Preferred Home Care of New York.

Medvedeva said the company will pay $6.5 million directly into a settlement fund, and 12,000 home health care workers will be able to get a cut of that...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

