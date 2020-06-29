Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Shuts Down Tribes' Challenge To Wash. Jurisdiction

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld a Washington federal judge's finding that the state has jurisdiction over any crime involving non-Indians on the Yakama Nation's reservation, in a ruling that hung on the definition of the word "and" in a 2014 document.

Monday's ruling rejected the south-central Washington tribe's contention that it has jurisdiction over all crimes involving an Indian as a party. The fight also involves the city of Toppenish in Yakima County. 

The panel zeroed in on a single, disputed clause in a 2014 proclamation from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announcing the state would give up some of its...

