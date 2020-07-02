Eversheds Sutherland Picks Up Real Estate Trio In Chicago

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has picked up a trio of experienced attorneys focused on retail development from White & Case LLP and Meltzer Purtill & Stelleto LLC to add to its growing real estate practice in Chicago. Ruth A. Schoenmeyer, previously of White & Case, joined the firm's Chicago team as a partner on June 29, making her the fifth partner to join that office since Eversheds Sutherland opened in 2019. Kathleen D. Boyle and Stephanie J. Kim also joined the Chicago team that Monday, both as counsel for the firm. In an interview with Law360 about the move on Tuesday, Schoenmeyer and...

