Ga. Hospital Must Face Fatal Botched Heart Procedure Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel said Monday a hospital can't escape a claim that it negligently credentialed a doctor who botched a man's heart procedure and caused his death, saying an expert affidavit is not necessarily required for such a claim. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously gave the green light to a suit blaming Dr. Bilal Khan and Houston Medical Center for the 2016 death of Alvin D. Blount Jr. following an allegedly botched cardiac catheterization procedure performed by Khan. The suit filed by Amanda Reeves, the patient's daughter and administrator of his estate, alleges that the hospital was negligent...

