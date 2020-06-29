Ex-Vivint Worker Wins Revival Of Calif. PAGA Claims

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has brought back to life a former Vivint Inc. employee's proposed wage and hour class action, ruling the home automation and security company's ex-technician has standing to bring claims under the Private Attorneys General Act. In a seven-page unpublished opinion on Friday, a three-judge panel of California's Court of Appeal reversed an Alameda County court's dismissal of Ezra Linehan-Clodfelter's PAGA claim accusing Vivint of failing to pay all wages and provide breaks, finding that even though he voluntarily dismissed his individual claims following arbitration, he can still pursue the PAGA claim. Citing the California Supreme Court's 2020...

