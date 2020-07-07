Asset Mgr Too Late To Fight Jurisdiction In $670M Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 4:11 PM BST) -- A Mozambican government company at the center of a $2 billion debt scandal has run out of time to dispute the High Court's jurisdiction in a substantial lawsuit filed by a Russian state lender, a judge has said. Judge Andrew Henshaw said that Mozambique Asset Management had "failed to provide any reason" why lawyers could not issue a challenge to jurisdiction by a June deadline as he dismissed an application for more time. VTB Capital PLC, the British arm of Moscow-based VTB Group, lodged a lawsuit at the English High court against the Mozambique state and the government-run asset management company in December....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS