Claw Machine Maker Can't Tell Jury Device Wasn't Defective

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge ruled Monday that the maker of a claw machine in a Las Vegas arcade can't tell a federal jury that the machine wasn't defective when it electrocuted a maintenance manager, saying the maker has admitted that the machine "was altered." Maintenance route manager Chuck Wyman died on Oct. 4, 2015, five days after being electrocuted when he went to repair a claw machine made by Smart Industries Corp. at the city's Boulevard Mall. A later federal investigation found a reversal of the grounding wire and the live wire inside the machine. Smart Industries "admits that the machine...

