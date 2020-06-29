Open Internet Group Pushes 'Roadmap' To Probe Google

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A public interest group is pressing the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general to examine Google's dominance among search engines, giving them a potential "roadmap" to probe what the advocates characterized as monopoly conduct. Public Knowledge wrote to the DOJ's Antitrust Division and the top law enforcers of Texas, Colorado, Nebraska and the District of Columbia to urge them to evaluate whether Google's search engine practices are anti-competitive. A similar letter went to congressional leaders on antitrust issues. At the center of the group's push for an investigation of Google are exclusive contracts that Public Knowledge says Google has...

