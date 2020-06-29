Chesapeake Energy Can Tap Into $925M Of Ch. 11 Financing

Vince Sullivan By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Bankruptcy newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Chesapeake Energy Corp . received permission from a Texas judge Monday to access a portion of $925 million in Chapter 11 loans as it seeks to turn about $7 billion of prepetition debt into equity.During a first-day hearing conducted via phone and video conferencing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones granted interim approval to the debtor-in-possession financing package being provided by existing lenders under a $1.9 billion secured revolving credit facility, saying the terms of the loans were vigorously negotiated before the bankruptcy filing."I am confident there has been give-and-takeon every issue I have concerns about," Judge Jones said of his routine issues with first-day orders. "People walked right up to the line and did not go over it, and for that I can't complain."Judge Jones authorized Chesapeake Energy to draw up to $325 million of the DIP loan on an interim basis.The DIP loans will be complemented by a $2.5 billion exit facility also being provided by the lenders under the senior revolver and a $600 million post-emergence equity rights offering to be backstopped by senior term loan lenders under a $1.5 billion prepetition facility, according to court filings.The financing transactions resulted from months of hard-fought negotiations among the debtor, its creditors and its existing equity holders, Chesapeake Energy attorney Patrick Nash of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the court. The company, facing a liquidity crunch in March, opened those negotiations with the creditors in the midst of a global plunge in oil and gas prices, he said.The revolver and term loan facilities had been borrowed in December 2019 and those lenders were anxious to stave off a bankruptcy past a May 14, 2020, deadline that would mark the expiration of the preference period, which would have enabled the debtor to seek an avoidance of the lenders' liens in Chapter 11, Nash said.In advance of that May 14 date, the parties reached terms on the restructuring deal that called for the various financing transactions, including the $600 million backstop agreement, which included a commitment by the debtor not to pursue avoidance of the secured liens, he said."The board had to make a decision between pursuing that deal in principle and seeing it through to conclusion on the one hand, or on the other hand commencing the Chapter 11 cases before May 14 and pursuing those claims to avoid the liens," Nash said.The restructuring deal had the support of all of the revolving credit facility lenders, 87 percent of the term loan lenders, 60 percent of secured noteholders and about 25 percent of unsecured noteholders by the time the petition was filed Sunday night.Nash said he anticipates a vigorous assessment of the restructuring agreement by an official committee of unsecured creditors once one is appointed, and that he is confident the deal will emerge in a positive light.The restructuring support agreement and financing transactions come with milestones for the debtor, Nash said, including a 60-day deadline to get the backstop agreement approved by the court and a 195-day deadline to get the plan confirmed.Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 protection late Sunday with more than $9 billion of debt and a plan to convert about $7 billion of that debt into equity, leaving only the revolver as the only secured debt left on the balance sheet.Founded in 1989 with a single $5,000 well investment, the Oklahoma City-based company has grown into one of the largest oil and gas exploration firms in the country with 13,700 wells on more than 5 million acres of land in six operating areas. For the first three months of 2020, Chesapeake Energy produced about 479,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.Its holdings are focused in the Marcellus Shale formation in Pennsylvania, Haynesville Shale in Louisiana, the Eagle Ford Shale formation in South Texas, the Brazos Valley position in southeast Texas, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, according to court filings.The debtor is represented by Matthew D. Cavenaugh, Jennifer F. Wertz, Kristhy M. Peguero and Veronica A. Polnick of Jackson Walker LLP and Patrick J. Nash Jr., Marc Kieselstein and Alexandra Schwarzman of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.The case is In re: Chesapeake Energy Corp., case number 4:20-bk-33233, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.--Editing by Bruce Goldman.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.