Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Visa Seekers Rip Trump's Bid To Duck Insurance Rule Row

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Visa applicants slammed the Trump administration's move to toss a challenge to a proclamation targeting uninsured green card seekers, telling an Oregon federal judge that the government's dismissal bid simply rehashes old arguments that haven't previously held up.

The visa seekers said in a filing made Friday that the White House's motion seeking to nix their case "does little more than recycle arguments this court has repeatedly rejected."

The administration made arguments about jurisdiction and standing that had already been shot down, and tried to poke holes in one of the visa seekers' claims that the judge had already ruled likely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!