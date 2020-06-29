BREAKING: DOL Floats Fiduciary Rule To Replace One Scalia Helped Kill

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a new fiduciary rule on Monday that would replace regulations shot down by the Fifth Circuit two years ago, when current Labor Secretary and then-Gibson Dunn partner Eugene Scalia represented the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in a successful legal challenge. The DOL said ethics attorneys cleared Secretary Eugene Scalia to work on a newly proposed fiduciary rule, after he helped challenge a previous fiduciary rule as a private attorney. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) U.S. Department of Labor officials confirmed that Scalia, who as a private attorney successfully argued for the death of the Obama-era fiduciary rule,...

