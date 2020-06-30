Visa, Mastercard Attack Cert. Bid In ATM Fee Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Visa and Mastercard are coming out swinging against a bid to certify three different classes that all accuse the credit giants of running afoul of antitrust laws with ATM fee rules that hurt consumers and machine owners. The credit companies' case against certification was revealed Monday in a heavily redacted D.C. federal court filing that defended the discrimination rules targeted by the lawsuits and attacked what they say is a lack of injury among the would-be class members. "Far from being the cause of consumer injury, these rules actually prevent it," the companies said. "[But] notwithstanding these clear benefits, three separate...

