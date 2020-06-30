7th Circ. Won't Revive Crane Worker's Suit Against BP

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has ruled that BP Products North American Inc. and several contractors it hired were too far removed from liability to an Indiana worker employed by a subcontractor who was injured in a 7-foot fall from a crane. A three-judge panel affirmed on Monday a district court's decision to grant summary judgment in favor of BP, Fluor Constructors International Inc. and MC Industrial Inc. in a case initially brought by Donald Jeffords, a former employee of Central Rent-a-Crane, a third company contracted to do work on a BP construction site. The court ruled that none of the three defendant...

