Robbins Geller Appointed To Lead Fifth Third Investor Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday tapped Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP to represent a proposed class of investors who allege Fifth Third Bancorp was secretly opening accounts in customers' names for years, causing stock prices to tumble after impending enforcement actions came to light. The firm will represent investors and lead plaintiff Heavy & General Laborers' Local 472 & 172 Pension and Annuity Funds, designated by District Judge Sara L. Ellis, who named the fund the most adequate to represent the proposed class of people who bought Fifth Third shares from Feb. 26, 2016, to March 6, 2020....

