Bayer, Beiersdorf Can't Ditch Or Move Coppertone Claims

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge has denied a bid by Bayer HealthCare LLC and Beiersdorf Inc. to dismiss claims they misled customers by claiming Coppertone sunscreens are "mineral-based," saying the court does have jurisdiction over non-California residents in a class action. In an order filed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins also denied the companies' motion to transfer the case to the District of New Jersey, where Bayer is based, saying it would not be a more convenient venue. While Bayer and Beiersdorf conceded that the Northern District of California has specific jurisdiction over them and the claims of state...

