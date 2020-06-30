Ex-Owner Can't Sue For $20M Hotel Coverage, 5th Circ. Rules

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A former owner of a Wyndham Garden hotel can't sue the establishment's insurer for $20 million in coverage for a boiler pipe explosion because the hotel was repossessed by the owner's lender and the policy went with it, the Fifth Circuit has ruled. In a unanimous, unpublished opinion Monday, the Fifth Circuit backed a Louisiana federal court's ruling that CRU Shreveport LLC's insurance policy was transferred to its lender when it gained possession of the Wyndham Garden Hotel Shreveport through a loan default. And since CRU no longer owns the hotel, it can't sue United National Insurance Co. for $20 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS