Summit Partners Snags $2.2B Total For 2 Investment Funds

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT) -- Summit Partners said Tuesday that it wrapped up two funds totaling about $2.2 billion, one that will target equity investments in companies based in Europe and another that will focus on growth-stage companies headquartered in North America. Summit Partners Europe Growth Equity Fund III raised roughly €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) and Summit Partners Venture Capital Fund V brought in €1 billion, according to a statement. SP Europe Growth Equity will make individual equity investments of between €20 million and €70 million. SP Venture Capital Fund V will target individual equity investments of between $10 million and $60 million. Each fund hit its hard...

