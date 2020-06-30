US Cos. Seek New Duties On Silicon Metal From 4 Countries

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. silicon metal producers announced Tuesday they've filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission, seeking anti-dumping and countervailing duties on competing imports from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland, Malaysia and Kazakhstan. U.K.-based Ferroglobe PLC subsidiary Globe Specialty Metals Inc. and Burnsville-based Mississippi Silicon LLC, who together represent the majority of American silicon metal production, asked the U.S. government to stop silicon metal producers in those foreign countries from selling dumped and unfairly subsidized silicon metal imports in the U.S. The companies claim that the foreign countries have deliberately tried to sell silicon metal below its fair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS