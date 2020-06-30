Ex-King & Spalding Atty Says Benefits Cutoff Violated Law

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A former King & Spalding LLP global finance partner says the Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company violated federal law and ignored medical evidence when it cut off his benefits after he suffered blood and lung complications stemming from a gene mutation. In an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit filed in New York federal court on Monday, Brian Betancourt alleged that Reliance Standard's finding that he was no longer disabled in November 2019 stood in the face of medical evidence to the contrary. He said that he has been totally disabled since December 2018 after suffering from pulmonary embolisms and so-called...

