Feds And Conservation Group Pause Shark Overfishing Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii conservation nonprofit has reached an agreement with the federal government to stay its lawsuit over the government's alleged failure to designate the oceanic whitetip shark population as overfished, with an official designation expected in August. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration deemed the Western and Central Pacific oceanic whitetip population overfished on May 1, nearly a month after the complaint was filed in Hawaii federal court, according to Monday's motion to stay signed by U.S. District Judge Alan C. Kay. The parties have agreed that the case should be stayed until the overfishing determination is published in the Federal...

