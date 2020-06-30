Sea Tow Says Ex-Franchise Used Ch. 11 For Fraud Scheme

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Marine salvager Sea Tow Services on Tuesday told a New York federal judge that a pair of former franchisees and their son engaged in a fraudulent scheme to try to reclaim their terminated franchise agreement through an "orchestrated bankruptcy." In a suit filed Tuesday, Sea Tow claimed it could have made over $1.5 million selling the franchise if not for the scheme between Kathleen and Raul Moreno and their son, Erich Jaeger, and that the trio is continuing to use Sea Tow's logo without authorization and refusing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars they owe the company. According to Long...

